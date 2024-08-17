iifl-logo-icon 1
Schablona India Ltd Merged Company Summary

Schablona India Ltd Merged Summary

Schablona India Ltd, a Somany Enterprise, is a joint stock company registered in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. Its shares are listed at the Stock Exchanges at Bombay and Calcutta. Its Registered Office is situated at Kolkata.The Company has established its manufacturing base near Delhi in National Capital Region on NH-10 at Bahadurgarh in German Collaboration. The operations of the Company are divided under two separate divisions - one for production of Ceramic Decals and the other for production and marketing of value added Ceramic Tiles.

