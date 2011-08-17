SCIL Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.92
0.85
-2.62
-5.69
Other operating items
Operating
4.92
0.85
-2.62
-5.69
Capital expenditure
2.73
0.01
3.73
0.14
Free cash flow
7.65
0.86
1.11
-5.55
Equity raised
79.04
66.77
67.17
74.65
Investing
-2.4
5.24
-8.38
4.77
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.29
72.88
59.9
73.87
