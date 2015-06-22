TO THE MEMBERS OF SECURE EARTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SECURE EARTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position & financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion

The management was not able to produce the necessary bills, vouchers and other appropriate audit evidences as a result of which accuracy and validity of expenses and income could not be justified. As a result of these matters, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments might have been found necessary in respect of recorded or unrecorded expenses, Incomes, accounts receivable and accounts payable in the Profit and Loss and Balance Sheet, and the corresponding elements making up the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement.

Opinion

Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the AnnexureA attached hereto, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that : a. As described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we were unable to obtain all the information and explanations, which we sought, and which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. The matter described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g. Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidences on which to base our opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting and consequent to material weakness in such internal control the possible effects on the financial statements of undetected misstatement, if any, could be both material and pervasive.

h. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i Due to possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any, on its financial position in the financial statements. i i Due the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the Company had any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses and requirement of making adequate provisions. i i i There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. Due to possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are not able to comment on whether the Company is maintaining proper register of fixed assets, whether the Company has a regular program of physically verifying the fixed assets and whether adequate title deeds were held in the name of the Company.

2. The Company did not have any inventory consequently clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

3. Due to possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the Company has granted anyloans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act 2013.

4. Due to possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the Company has granted any loans, made any investments and provided any guarantees and securitiesand consequently we are unable to comment on the compliance of provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

7 a Due to possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to comment whether undisputed statutory dues including of the Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

We are also unable to state whether the Company has any dues on accounts of Custom Duty and Excise Duty.

b Due to possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state if any undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8 Due to the possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to comment whether the Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to the bank. According to the available records of the Company, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings fromfinancial institutions or government nor has it issued any debentures.

9 According to the available records of the Company, the Company has not borrowed any term loan nor has raised any money by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

10 Due to the possible effects of the matter stated in Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to comment as to whether there has been any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees.

11 According to the available records of the Company, no managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year. Consequently the question of complying with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

12 The Company is not a Nidhi Company and consequently the clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

13 According to the available records of the Company, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as per Accounting Standard 18.

14 According to the available records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15 Due to the possible effects of the matter stated in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion Paragraph, we are unable ot comment on whether the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions during the year under review with its directors or person connected with them.

16 The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For R DEVARAJAN & CO

Chartered Accountants

FRN : 102415W

S V SUBRAMANIAM

Partner

M No : 036157

Place: Mumbai

Dated : 29th July, 2016