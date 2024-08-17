iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Share Price

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.01

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.01

Day's Low

2.01

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

80.98

80.5

76.89

71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.94

-7.81

-4.81

0.33

Net Worth

72.04

72.69

72.08

71.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.01

0.01

0.09

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-11.4

-87.85

-90.93

-59.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.17

-0.16

-0.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.12

-2.77

-5.13

-0.67

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.05

0

-0.04

Working capital

-0.73

1.53

4.51

2.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.4

-87.85

-90.93

-59.73

Op profit growth

-62.32

-45.7

678.4

-1,501.69

EBIT growth

-59.62

-46.01

661.5

-460.13

Net profit growth

-62.44

-41.55

611.69

31.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

65.17

56.29

138.37

60.38

1.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.17

56.29

138.37

60.38

1.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.37

0.92

Other Income

0.98

0.42

0.31

0.34

0.23

View Annually Results

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Secure Earth Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

KULBIR SINGH

Additional Director

MURTAZA ALI SOOMAR

Director

MAYA CHANDRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Secure Earth Technologies Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Synergy Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.84, the company was promoted by a group of professionals V Sanjay Kumar, S Venkataraman, Gopal Rajagopalan, Makarand M Diwan, D V Subramaniam, K Badrinath and Ian P Morris. It belongs to the Synergy group which has also promoted Synergy Financial Exchange and Synergy Art Foundation. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.92 and the name was changed to Synergy Credit Corporation in Mar.93.In 1993, the company acquired Log-In Systems Innovations Pvt Ltd, an applications software company focussing exclusively on financial markets and services.The company has two divisions finance and software. The finance division is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase, merchant banking and other financial services and its software division has a major presence in software development for banking and financial services. Its software division has successfully developed financial software packages such as Fists, Fextra and Multifolio for banks and financial institutions.In May 94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its fund-based activities in leasing and hire-purchase and short-term money market operations; to set up Application and Systems Training and Advancement Centre (ASTRA) in Chennai to expand its activities in the software export market.The company had discontinued its financial services activities and the name of the company was changed to Synergy Log-in Systems Ltd w.e.f Jan98 an
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Secure Earth Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.