Summary

Incorporated as Synergy Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.84, the company was promoted by a group of professionals V Sanjay Kumar, S Venkataraman, Gopal Rajagopalan, Makarand M Diwan, D V Subramaniam, K Badrinath and Ian P Morris. It belongs to the Synergy group which has also promoted Synergy Financial Exchange and Synergy Art Foundation. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.92 and the name was changed to Synergy Credit Corporation in Mar.93.In 1993, the company acquired Log-In Systems Innovations Pvt Ltd, an applications software company focussing exclusively on financial markets and services.The company has two divisions finance and software. The finance division is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase, merchant banking and other financial services and its software division has a major presence in software development for banking and financial services. Its software division has successfully developed financial software packages such as Fists, Fextra and Multifolio for banks and financial institutions.In May 94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its fund-based activities in leasing and hire-purchase and short-term money market operations; to set up Application and Systems Training and Advancement Centre (ASTRA) in Chennai to expand its activities in the software export market.The company had discontinued its financial services activities and the name of the company was changed to Synergy Log-in Systems Ltd w.e.f Jan98 an

