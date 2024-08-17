Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.01
Prev. Close₹2.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.01
Day's Low₹2.01
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
80.98
80.5
76.89
71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.94
-7.81
-4.81
0.33
Net Worth
72.04
72.69
72.08
71.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.01
0.01
0.09
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-11.4
-87.85
-90.93
-59.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.17
-0.16
-0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.12
-2.77
-5.13
-0.67
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.05
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.73
1.53
4.51
2.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.4
-87.85
-90.93
-59.73
Op profit growth
-62.32
-45.7
678.4
-1,501.69
EBIT growth
-59.62
-46.01
661.5
-460.13
Net profit growth
-62.44
-41.55
611.69
31.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
65.17
56.29
138.37
60.38
1.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.17
56.29
138.37
60.38
1.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.37
0.92
Other Income
0.98
0.42
0.31
0.34
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
KULBIR SINGH
Additional Director
MURTAZA ALI SOOMAR
Director
MAYA CHANDRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Secure Earth Technologies Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Synergy Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.84, the company was promoted by a group of professionals V Sanjay Kumar, S Venkataraman, Gopal Rajagopalan, Makarand M Diwan, D V Subramaniam, K Badrinath and Ian P Morris. It belongs to the Synergy group which has also promoted Synergy Financial Exchange and Synergy Art Foundation. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.92 and the name was changed to Synergy Credit Corporation in Mar.93.In 1993, the company acquired Log-In Systems Innovations Pvt Ltd, an applications software company focussing exclusively on financial markets and services.The company has two divisions finance and software. The finance division is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase, merchant banking and other financial services and its software division has a major presence in software development for banking and financial services. Its software division has successfully developed financial software packages such as Fists, Fextra and Multifolio for banks and financial institutions.In May 94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its fund-based activities in leasing and hire-purchase and short-term money market operations; to set up Application and Systems Training and Advancement Centre (ASTRA) in Chennai to expand its activities in the software export market.The company had discontinued its financial services activities and the name of the company was changed to Synergy Log-in Systems Ltd w.e.f Jan98 an
