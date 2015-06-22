iifl-logo-icon 1
Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.01

0.01

0.09

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-11.4

-87.85

-90.93

-59.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.17

-0.16

-0.41

As % of sales

1,890.09

1,535.96

174.86

39.59

Other costs

-0.87

-2.62

-5.06

-1.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8,617.82

23,041.22

5,397.97

124.14

Operating profit

-1.05

-2.79

-5.13

-0.66

OPM

-10,407.92

-24,477.19

-5,472.84

-63.73

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.12

-2.77

-5.13

-0.67

Taxes

0

-0.05

0

-0.04

Tax rate

0

1.88

-0.06

6.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.12

-2.82

-5.13

-0.72

Exceptional items

0

-0.17

0

0

Net profit

-1.12

-3

-5.13

-0.72

yoy growth (%)

-62.44

-41.55

611.69

31.86

NPM

-11,162.37

-26,334.21

-5,469.96

-69.67

