|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.01
0.01
0.09
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-11.4
-87.85
-90.93
-59.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.17
-0.16
-0.41
As % of sales
1,890.09
1,535.96
174.86
39.59
Other costs
-0.87
-2.62
-5.06
-1.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8,617.82
23,041.22
5,397.97
124.14
Operating profit
-1.05
-2.79
-5.13
-0.66
OPM
-10,407.92
-24,477.19
-5,472.84
-63.73
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.12
-2.77
-5.13
-0.67
Taxes
0
-0.05
0
-0.04
Tax rate
0
1.88
-0.06
6.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.12
-2.82
-5.13
-0.72
Exceptional items
0
-0.17
0
0
Net profit
-1.12
-3
-5.13
-0.72
yoy growth (%)
-62.44
-41.55
611.69
31.86
NPM
-11,162.37
-26,334.21
-5,469.96
-69.67
