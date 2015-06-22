Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.77
-59.32
129.15
911.63
Op profit growth
-690.74
16.81
-145.2
-436.38
EBIT growth
-361.92
26.76
-171.07
-694.62
Net profit growth
-144.99
-19.07
-3,01,925
-100.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.6
-1.49
-0.51
2.63
EBIT margin
6.29
-2.78
-0.89
2.87
Net profit margin
2.69
-6.94
-3.49
0
RoCE
3.61
-1.41
-1.15
3.09
RoNW
0.68
-1.66
-2.07
0
RoA
0.38
-0.88
-1.13
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.23
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.01
-0.7
-0.78
-0.08
Book value per share
9
8.22
8.09
8.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.55
-25.64
-85.31
P/B
0.31
2.56
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
-145.43
-457.83
19.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.07
12.24
27.4
-99.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
191.94
218.91
64.53
59.02
Inventory days
24.27
30.99
14.4
18.55
Creditor days
-117.96
-127.3
-40.11
-42.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.18
0.88
0.48
-1.37
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.73
0.75
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
7.88
-51.87
-61.53
25.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.66
-53.83
-22.98
-67.9
Employee costs
-22.55
-25.34
-65.42
-16.34
Other costs
-12.16
-22.31
-12.1
-13.11
