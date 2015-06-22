iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Secure Earth Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.77

-59.32

129.15

911.63

Op profit growth

-690.74

16.81

-145.2

-436.38

EBIT growth

-361.92

26.76

-171.07

-694.62

Net profit growth

-144.99

-19.07

-3,01,925

-100.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.6

-1.49

-0.51

2.63

EBIT margin

6.29

-2.78

-0.89

2.87

Net profit margin

2.69

-6.94

-3.49

0

RoCE

3.61

-1.41

-1.15

3.09

RoNW

0.68

-1.66

-2.07

0

RoA

0.38

-0.88

-1.13

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.23

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.01

-0.7

-0.78

-0.08

Book value per share

9

8.22

8.09

8.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.55

-25.64

-85.31

P/B

0.31

2.56

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

-145.43

-457.83

19.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.07

12.24

27.4

-99.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

191.94

218.91

64.53

59.02

Inventory days

24.27

30.99

14.4

18.55

Creditor days

-117.96

-127.3

-40.11

-42.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.18

0.88

0.48

-1.37

Net debt / equity

0.57

0.73

0.75

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

7.88

-51.87

-61.53

25.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.66

-53.83

-22.98

-67.9

Employee costs

-22.55

-25.34

-65.42

-16.34

Other costs

-12.16

-22.31

-12.1

-13.11

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Secure Earth Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.