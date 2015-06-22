iifl-logo-icon 1
Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.12

-2.77

-5.13

-0.67

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.05

0

-0.04

Working capital

-0.73

1.53

4.51

2.67

Other operating items

Operating

-1.92

-1.3

-0.62

1.92

Capital expenditure

0.36

0.01

0

-12.56

Free cash flow

-1.56

-1.29

-0.62

-10.63

Equity raised

1.65

3.57

6.54

66.72

Investing

0

0

-4.67

64.62

Financing

7.73

6.79

3.64

0.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.82

9.06

4.88

121.43

