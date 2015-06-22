Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.12
-2.77
-5.13
-0.67
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.05
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.73
1.53
4.51
2.67
Other operating items
Operating
-1.92
-1.3
-0.62
1.92
Capital expenditure
0.36
0.01
0
-12.56
Free cash flow
-1.56
-1.29
-0.62
-10.63
Equity raised
1.65
3.57
6.54
66.72
Investing
0
0
-4.67
64.62
Financing
7.73
6.79
3.64
0.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.82
9.06
4.88
121.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.