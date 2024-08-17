Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
28.5
19.94
110.3
1.01
1.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.5
19.94
110.3
1.01
1.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.05
0.63
Other Income
0.09
0.36
0.1
0
0.02
Total Income
28.58
20.3
110.41
1.08
2.06
Total Expenditure
27.95
24.68
95.7
1.12
1.59
PBIDT
0.63
-4.38
14.69
-0.02
0.47
Interest
1.17
1.21
0.75
0
0
PBDT
-0.54
-5.59
13.94
-0.02
0.47
Depreciation
0.81
0.62
1.03
0.02
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.35
-6.21
12.9
-0.07
0.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.35
-6.21
12.9
-0.07
0.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.35
-6.21
12.9
-0.07
0.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.86
1.78
0
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.1
72.1
72.09
71.01
6.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,21,00,732
7,11,12,526
7,11,12,528
7,00,12,528
0
Public Shareholding (%)
100
98.63
98.62
98.61
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
9,88,206
9,88,206
9,88,206
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.37
1.37
1.38
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.21
-21.96
13.32
-2.94
34.28
PBDTM(%)
-1.89
-28.03
12.64
-2.94
34.28
PATM(%)
-4.73
-31.14
11.7
-6.86
21.42
