Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

28.5

19.94

110.3

1.01

1.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.5

19.94

110.3

1.01

1.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.05

0.63

Other Income

0.09

0.36

0.1

0

0.02

Total Income

28.58

20.3

110.41

1.08

2.06

Total Expenditure

27.95

24.68

95.7

1.12

1.59

PBIDT

0.63

-4.38

14.69

-0.02

0.47

Interest

1.17

1.21

0.75

0

0

PBDT

-0.54

-5.59

13.94

-0.02

0.47

Depreciation

0.81

0.62

1.03

0.02

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.35

-6.21

12.9

-0.07

0.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.35

-6.21

12.9

-0.07

0.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.35

-6.21

12.9

-0.07

0.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

-0.86

1.78

0

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

72.1

72.1

72.09

71.01

6.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,21,00,732

7,11,12,526

7,11,12,528

7,00,12,528

0

Public Shareholding (%)

100

98.63

98.62

98.61

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

9,88,206

9,88,206

9,88,206

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

1.37

1.37

1.38

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.21

-21.96

13.32

-2.94

34.28

PBDTM(%)

-1.89

-28.03

12.64

-2.94

34.28

PATM(%)

-4.73

-31.14

11.7

-6.86

21.42

