Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

55.13

10.04

46.25

10.04

69.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.13

10.04

46.25

10.04

69.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

0.07

0.37

0.05

0.24

Total Income

56.04

10.11

46.61

10.09

69.88

Total Expenditure

45.93

14.28

43.02

14.28

79.1

PBIDT

10.11

-4.17

3.6

-4.19

-9.22

Interest

1.18

0.7

1.04

0.72

2.08

PBDT

8.94

-4.87

2.55

-4.91

-11.3

Depreciation

1.43

0.41

0.73

0.41

-0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.47

0

0.41

0

1.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.04

-5.28

1.42

-5.32

-12.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.04

-5.28

1.42

-5.32

-12.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.18

0

0.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.04

-5.28

1.6

-5.32

-12.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.98

-0.73

0.2

-0.74

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

72.1

72.1

72.1

72.1

72.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,21,00,732

7,20,00,732

7,11,12,526

7,11,12,526

7,11,12,526

Public Shareholding (%)

100

100

98.63

98.63

98.63

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

9,88,206

9,88,206

9,88,206

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

1.37

1.37

1.37

PBIDTM(%)

18.33

-41.53

7.78

-41.73

-13.23

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

12.76

-52.58

3.07

-52.98

-17.69

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

