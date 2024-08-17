Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
55.13
10.04
46.25
10.04
69.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.13
10.04
46.25
10.04
69.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
0.07
0.37
0.05
0.24
Total Income
56.04
10.11
46.61
10.09
69.88
Total Expenditure
45.93
14.28
43.02
14.28
79.1
PBIDT
10.11
-4.17
3.6
-4.19
-9.22
Interest
1.18
0.7
1.04
0.72
2.08
PBDT
8.94
-4.87
2.55
-4.91
-11.3
Depreciation
1.43
0.41
0.73
0.41
-0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.47
0
0.41
0
1.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.04
-5.28
1.42
-5.32
-12.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.04
-5.28
1.42
-5.32
-12.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.18
0
0.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.04
-5.28
1.6
-5.32
-12.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.98
-0.73
0.2
-0.74
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.1
72.1
72.1
72.1
72.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,21,00,732
7,20,00,732
7,11,12,526
7,11,12,526
7,11,12,526
Public Shareholding (%)
100
100
98.63
98.63
98.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
9,88,206
9,88,206
9,88,206
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
1.37
1.37
1.37
PBIDTM(%)
18.33
-41.53
7.78
-41.73
-13.23
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.76
-52.58
3.07
-52.98
-17.69
