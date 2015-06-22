Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
80.98
80.5
76.89
71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.94
-7.81
-4.81
0.33
Net Worth
72.04
72.69
72.08
71.33
Minority Interest
Debt
3.85
3.88
2.91
0.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.92
76.6
74.99
72.06
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.64
65.64
65.64
70.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
9.45
10.66
9.3
1.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0.01
0
Debtor Days
361.38
0
38.87
0
Other Current Assets
10.1
11.56
9.84
2.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.9
-0.55
-0.4
Cash
0.53
0.3
0.03
0
Total Assets
75.91
76.61
74.99
72.06
