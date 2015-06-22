iifl-logo-icon 1
Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

80.98

80.5

76.89

71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.94

-7.81

-4.81

0.33

Net Worth

72.04

72.69

72.08

71.33

Minority Interest

Debt

3.85

3.88

2.91

0.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

75.92

76.6

74.99

72.06

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

65.64

65.64

65.64

70.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

9.45

10.66

9.3

1.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0.01

0

Debtor Days

361.38

0

38.87

0

Other Current Assets

10.1

11.56

9.84

2.13

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.66

-0.9

-0.55

-0.4

Cash

0.53

0.3

0.03

0

Total Assets

75.91

76.61

74.99

72.06

