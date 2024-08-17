iifl-logo-icon 1
Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Company Summary

2.01
(-1.95%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Secure Earth Technologies Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Synergy Finance & Leasing Pvt Ltd in Jan.84, the company was promoted by a group of professionals V Sanjay Kumar, S Venkataraman, Gopal Rajagopalan, Makarand M Diwan, D V Subramaniam, K Badrinath and Ian P Morris. It belongs to the Synergy group which has also promoted Synergy Financial Exchange and Synergy Art Foundation. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.92 and the name was changed to Synergy Credit Corporation in Mar.93.In 1993, the company acquired Log-In Systems Innovations Pvt Ltd, an applications software company focussing exclusively on financial markets and services.The company has two divisions finance and software. The finance division is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase, merchant banking and other financial services and its software division has a major presence in software development for banking and financial services. Its software division has successfully developed financial software packages such as Fists, Fextra and Multifolio for banks and financial institutions.In May 94, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its fund-based activities in leasing and hire-purchase and short-term money market operations; to set up Application and Systems Training and Advancement Centre (ASTRA) in Chennai to expand its activities in the software export market.The company had discontinued its financial services activities and the name of the company was changed to Synergy Log-in Systems Ltd w.e.f Jan98 and the classification was also changed from Feb.98 denoting Data processing & Software development.The company has set up a Software Technology Park unit in Chennai with a total area of 4000 square feet. It also undertook internet related projects in the banking domain for Banca Sella, in its joint venture.The company completed the acquisition of SigmaSoft Pte. strengthening its base in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.

