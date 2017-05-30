To the Members of

SFL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(formerly known as Suryanagri Finlease Ltd.) Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SFL International Ltd. (formerly known as Suryanagri Finlease Ltd.) ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017 and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i. As informed to us, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company. Based on our audit procedures and relying on the management regarding the holding and nature of cash transactions, including Specified Bank Notes, we report that these disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management. Refer Note 18 to the financial statements.

For Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 100648W) (CA Ashok Dhariwal) Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 30/05/2017 Membership No. 36452

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date (i) In respect of its fixed assets: a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including, quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets b. As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. c. The title deeds of immoveable properties are held in the name of the company. (ii) In respect of its inventories: During the year the company has not undertaken any transaction relating to inventory.

Hence the provisions of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 the order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to any Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (a), (iii) (b) & (iii) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The company has not given any loans, investments guarantees, and security. Hence, the provisions of Clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed statutory dues in arrears as on 31st March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) There are no amounts payable in respect of income tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

(viii) The Company has not taken any borrowings from banks, financial institutions, Government or by way of debentures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (viii) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

(xi) The Managerial Remuneration has not been paid or provided and accordingly the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act are not required.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 100648W) (CA Ashok Dhariwal) Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 30/05/2017 Membership No. 36452

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under section 143(3)(i) of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SFL International Ltd. (formerly known as Suryanagri Finlease Ltd.) ("the company"), as of 31st March, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.