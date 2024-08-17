SectorTrading
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.02
-0.93
-0.84
-0.84
Net Worth
2.34
2.43
2.52
2.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
3.92
1.57
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
149.89
84,856.31
Raw materials
0
0
-3.84
-2.13
As % of sales
0
0
97.88
135.9
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.13
0
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0.04
0
0.04
Working capital
-0.01
-0.09
-1.95
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
149.89
84,856.31
Op profit growth
-13.78
-2,016.71
-101.14
354.25
EBIT growth
-13.65
-2,034.97
-123.22
-9.37
Net profit growth
-7.76
-2,507.96
-71.19
-141.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vanita Mansukh Parmer
Independent Director
Kamleshkumar Sohnlal Mali
Additional Director
Mayank Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SFL International Ltd
Summary
Suryanagari Finlease Limited, a financial company, was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in lease financing, and deals in estate business in India. It involves in the trade of shares and securities; and investment activities. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.