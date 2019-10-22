iifl-logo-icon 1
SFL International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Oct 22, 2019

SFL International Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.13

0

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.02

0.04

0

0.04

Working capital

-0.01

-0.09

-1.95

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-0.09

-0.18

-1.94

0.04

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

-0.25

Free cash flow

-0.09

-0.17

-1.94

-0.2

Equity raised

-1.86

-1.67

-1.68

-1.42

Investing

0

1

0

-0.06

Financing

0

0

0

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.96

-0.85

-3.63

-1.68

