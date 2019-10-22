SFL International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.13
0
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0.04
0
0.04
Working capital
-0.01
-0.09
-1.95
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
-0.18
-1.94
0.04
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
-0.25
Free cash flow
-0.09
-0.17
-1.94
-0.2
Equity raised
-1.86
-1.67
-1.68
-1.42
Investing
0
1
0
-0.06
Financing
0
0
0
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.96
-0.85
-3.63
-1.68
