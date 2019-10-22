iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SFL International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(0.00%)
Oct 22, 2019|11:48:36 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SFL International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

3.92

1.57

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

149.89

84,856.31

Raw materials

0

0

-3.84

-2.13

As % of sales

0

0

97.88

135.9

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0.22

0.19

Other costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.06

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1.7

2.48

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.13

0

-0.6

OPM

0

0

0.17

-38.57

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.57

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.13

0

-0.02

Taxes

0.02

0.04

0

0.04

Tax rate

-25.21

-30.1

-43.74

-145.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

-0.09

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.08

-0.09

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-7.76

-2,507.96

-71.19

-141.1

NPM

0

0

0.09

0.86

SFL International Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SFL International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.