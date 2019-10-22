Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
3.92
1.57
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
149.89
84,856.31
Raw materials
0
0
-3.84
-2.13
As % of sales
0
0
97.88
135.9
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0.22
0.19
Other costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.06
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
1.7
2.48
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.13
0
-0.6
OPM
0
0
0.17
-38.57
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.57
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.13
0
-0.02
Taxes
0.02
0.04
0
0.04
Tax rate
-25.21
-30.1
-43.74
-145.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.09
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.09
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-7.76
-2,507.96
-71.19
-141.1
NPM
0
0
0.09
0.86
