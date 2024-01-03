Shakti Met-dor Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
SHAKTI MET-DOR LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members of
SHAKTI MET-DOR LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SHAKTI MET-DOR LIMITED (The
Company) as at 31st March, 2012, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash
Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
1. We conducted our audit in accordance with Auditing Standards Generally
Accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003(the
Order), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of
sub-section(4A)of section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), and
on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, and according to
the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order
to the extent applicable to the Company.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph (2)
above, we report that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account.
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement Profit and Loss and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-section(3C) of Section 211 of the Act.
e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
at 31st March 2012, and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the
Company, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st
March, 2012 from being appointed as a director in terms of Clause(g)of sub-
section(1)of section 274 of the Act.
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India :-
i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2012
ii) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the
year ended on that date; and
iii) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash flows of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
For CHATURVEDI & SHAH
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration Number: 101720W
C D Lala
Partner
Membership Number: 35671
Place: Mumbai
Date : May 3, 2012.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
The Annexure referred in Paragraph 2 of our report to the members of SHAKTI
MET-DOR LIMITED (the Company)for the year ended 31st March, 2012. We report
that:
1) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantita-tive details and situation of fixed assets.
ii) The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the
management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such
verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification.
iii) The Company during the year has not disposed substantial portion of
fixed assets.
2) i) The inventory(excluding stock with third parties)has been physically
verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying
with third parties, same have been substantially confirmed by them. In our
opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.
ii) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory
followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the
size of the Company and the nature of its business.
iii) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our
opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared
with inventory records were not material.
3)i) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to
Companies, Firms or other parties listed in the Register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act during the year. Accordingly Clauses 4(iii)(a) to
4(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company in the current
year,
ii) The Company has not taken any loan, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act. Accordingly Clauses 4(iii)(f) and 4(iii)(g) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company in the current year.
4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size
of the Company and the nature of the business for the purchase of
inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the
course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal
control system.
5) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no
contracts or arrangements, the particulars of which need to be entered in
the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. Accordingly,
provisions of Clause 4(v)(a) and Clause 4(v)(b) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public as per the
provisions of section 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the
Act. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 4(vi) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company. There are no orders from Company law board or
National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any
other Tribunal.
7) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate Internal Audit System which
is commensurate with its size and nature of its business.
8) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company
pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of
cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956, and are of
the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been
made and maintained.
9)i) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed
statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance,
investor education and protection fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax,
service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues
applicable to it.
ii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state
insurance, investor education and protection fund, income tax, sales tax,
wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material
statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2012 for a period of more
than six months from the date they became payable.
iii) According to the records of the Company, there are no material dues of
provident fund, employees state insurance, investor education and
protection fund, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise
duty, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited
on account of any dispute except the following:
Name of the A B C D
Statute &
Nature of Dues
Income Tax Act, 1961
&
Income Tax The Commissioner 2003-04 2,35 Nil
of Income Tax
(Appeals)
Income Tax Act, 1961
&
Income Tax The Commissioner 2004-05 2,21 Nil
of Income Tax
(Appeals)
Sales Tax Act
&
Sales Tax The Appellate Dy. 2008-2011 30,01 30.01
Commissioner (CT)
A = Forum under which dispute is pending
B = Period to which amount relate (Financial year)
C = Amount Disputed (Rs. in thousands)
D = Balance Payable (Rs. in thousands)
10) The Company has no accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2012 and has
not incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended on that date
or in the immediately preceding financial year.
11) According to records of the Company examined by us and the information
and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of
dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders as at the
balance sheet date.
12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, no loans and advances have been granted by the Company on the basis
of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, Clause 4(xiii) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company.
14) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the
Company is not engaged in business of dealing in shares, securities,
debentures and other investments and accordingly, the provisions of Clause
4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
15) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not
given any guarantees to Banks or Financial Institutions for loan taken by
others.
16) According to records of the Company examined by us and the information
and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans taken
from banks for the purposes for which they were raised.
17) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we are of the
opinion that, no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for
long-term purpose during the year ended 31st March, 2012.
18) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Act and therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(xviii) of the Order
are not applicable to the Company.
19) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not issued any secured debentures during the year
covered under our report. Accordingly provisions of Clause 4(xix) of the
Order are not applicable to the Company.
20) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.
21) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material
fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course
of our audit.
