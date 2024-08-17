Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
2.94
2.94
2.94
2.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.64
50.8
48.31
41.36
Net Worth
56.58
53.74
51.25
44.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
85.76
68.9
yoy growth (%)
24.46
Raw materials
-49.75
-38.75
As % of sales
58.01
56.24
Employee costs
-8.2
-7.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
8.45
3.36
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.22
Tax paid
-3.05
-0.87
Working capital
6.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.46
Op profit growth
50.16
EBIT growth
78.56
Net profit growth
116.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M V S S Subba Raju
Executive Director
C Shashidar Reddy
Director
U Pradeep Kumar
Director
P S Reddy
Additional Director
P Suyodh Rao
Additional Director
P V Siva Kumar
Company Secretary
Girijabala K
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
