Shakti Met-dor Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Shakti Met-dor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shakti Met-dor Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:00 AM
Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shakti Met-dor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

2.94

2.94

2.94

2.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.64

50.8

48.31

41.36

Net Worth

56.58

53.74

51.25

44.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

85.76

68.9

yoy growth (%)

24.46

Raw materials

-49.75

-38.75

As % of sales

58.01

56.24

Employee costs

-8.2

-7.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

8.45

3.36

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.22

Tax paid

-3.05

-0.87

Working capital

6.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.46

Op profit growth

50.16

EBIT growth

78.56

Net profit growth

116.48

No Record Found

Shakti Met-dor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shakti Met-dor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M V S S Subba Raju

Executive Director

C Shashidar Reddy

Director

U Pradeep Kumar

Director

P S Reddy

Additional Director

P Suyodh Rao

Additional Director

P V Siva Kumar

Company Secretary

Girijabala K

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shakti Met-dor Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
