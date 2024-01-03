Shakti Met-dor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
8.45
3.36
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.22
Tax paid
-3.05
-0.87
Working capital
6.05
Other operating items
Operating
8.2
Capital expenditure
0.85
Free cash flow
9.06
Equity raised
101.24
Investing
0
Financing
4.6
Dividends paid
2.2
0
Net in cash
117.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.