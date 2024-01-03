Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
85.76
68.9
yoy growth (%)
24.46
Raw materials
-49.75
-38.75
As % of sales
58.01
56.24
Employee costs
-8.2
-7.12
As % of sales
9.56
10.33
Other costs
-13.89
-13.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.2
19.98
Operating profit
13.9
9.25
OPM
16.21
13.43
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.22
Interest expense
-2.71
-2.88
Other income
0.49
0.21
Profit before tax
8.45
3.36
Taxes
-3.05
-0.87
Tax rate
-36.13
-25.96
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
5.39
2.49
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
5.39
2.49
yoy growth (%)
116.48
NPM
6.29
3.61
