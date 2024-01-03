iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Met-dor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

85.76

68.9

yoy growth (%)

24.46

Raw materials

-49.75

-38.75

As % of sales

58.01

56.24

Employee costs

-8.2

-7.12

As % of sales

9.56

10.33

Other costs

-13.89

-13.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.2

19.98

Operating profit

13.9

9.25

OPM

16.21

13.43

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.22

Interest expense

-2.71

-2.88

Other income

0.49

0.21

Profit before tax

8.45

3.36

Taxes

-3.05

-0.87

Tax rate

-36.13

-25.96

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

5.39

2.49

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

5.39

2.49

yoy growth (%)

116.48

NPM

6.29

3.61

