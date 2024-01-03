Shakti Met-dor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
2.94
2.94
2.94
2.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.64
50.8
48.31
41.36
Net Worth
56.58
53.74
51.25
44.3
Minority Interest
Debt
16
15.34
27.72
24.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.83
4.3
3.99
2.84
Total Liabilities
77.41
73.38
82.96
71.72
Fixed Assets
44.53
46.86
48.65
50.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.44
0.39
0.32
Networking Capital
29.71
23.78
29.72
14.69
Inventories
13
7.35
7.32
5.92
Inventory Days
55.32
38.93
Sundry Debtors
34.58
29.69
35.69
20.58
Debtor Days
147.16
157.27
Other Current Assets
6.81
7.92
6.42
6.54
Sundry Creditors
-13.64
-10.58
-14.47
-14.7
Creditor Days
58.05
56.04
Other Current Liabilities
-11.04
-10.6
-5.24
-3.65
Cash
2.88
2.3
4.2
5.72
Total Assets
77.41
73.38
82.96
71.72
