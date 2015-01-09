To the Members of Shantivijay Jewels Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Opinion

1. We have audited the standalone financial statements of Shantivijay Jewels Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the standalone statement of profit and loss, standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as “Standalone Financial Statements”).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company inaccordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants of India together with the ethicalrequirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financialstatements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our otherethical responsibilities in accordance with theserequirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that theaudit evidence we have obtained is sufficient andappropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

4. We draw attention to Note 35 of the standalone financial statements, which states that as at March 31, 2023, the Company has Trade receivable and payable balances of Rs. 1555.00 Lacs and Rs. 956.21 Lacs respectively, which includes receivable of Rs. 13.30 Lacs(March 31,2022 Rs. 40.35 Lacs outstanding for more than 9 months) for more than 12 months and payable of Rs. 13.06 Lacs(March 31, 2022 Rs. 72.29 Lacs)for more than six months respectively. The Company is taking necessary steps to remit the overdue payable and receive the overdue receivables. Since the liability on account of non- compliance with the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (“FEMA”) cannot be presently determined, no provision for any liability that may result on such non-compliance has been made in the financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Other information

5. The Companys management and Board of Directors areresponsible for the other information. The other

20

information comprises the information included in the Companys annualreport but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and Board of Directors

for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys management and Board of Directors areresponsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equityand cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting Standardsand other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directorsare responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directorseither intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.The Board of Directors isalso responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually

or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we arealso responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internalfinancial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

12. The Comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31,2022, prepared in accordance

with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, included in this Standalone Financial Statements, have been audited by B.F. Chordia & Co. The report of the auditor on the Comparative financial information dated September09, 2022 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extend applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalonestatement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directorsis disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reportingwith reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 26 to the standalone financialstatements.;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed

in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi. Based on suchaudit procedures performed that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (g) (iv) and (v) contain any material misstatement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

viii. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1,2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

15. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2023 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Ashish Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No:146564W Sd/- Ashish Shah Proprietor Membership No.: 153479 UDIN: 23153479BGQTQE2354 Place: Mumbai Date: May 23, 2023

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

As referred to in paragraph 13 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and the impact of such discrepancies were identified and duly accounted in the current year books of accounts.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or bothduring the year.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder

(ii) a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) As per information provided to usand to the best of our knowledge and belief, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets;In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Companyexcept with the details mentioned below.

Quarter ending Value as per books of accounts Value as per quarterly return/ statement Discrepancy (give details) For each class ol current assets March 31 Inventory 5148.86 5128.80 Note a Accounts Receivables 1750.30 1750.30 Accounts Payables 2610.18 2610.18

Note a :There is a difference in the overheads charged at the year-end stock in the books, which was previously not considered as part of the stock provided to the bank.

(iii) a) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investment in companies, firms, and limited liability partnerships, granted unsecured loans and provided guarantee to the parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans or advances as below:

( in Lakh)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiary - Joint venture - Associate - Others Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary - Joint venture - Associate - Others 91.34

b) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the investments made, terms and condition of the grant of loans are not prejudicial in the nature of the company.

c) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

d) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, total amount of outstanding was not due. Thus, paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) As per information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no loans or advances in the nature of loans fallen due during the year or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) As disclosed in note 12 to the financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to a company. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the

nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

( in Lakh)

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand 91.34 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the financial year, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a) According to the information provided and

explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of

the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The provision of section 177 are not applicable to the Company and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xiii) insofar as it relates to section 177 of the Act is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has entered transactions, during the period, with the related parties in compliance with the provisions of 188 of the Act where applicable and details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. However, there has been a change in the statutory auditor during the current year due to sudden demise of previous auditor on January 12, 2023.Consequently, we have been appointed as the statutory auditor of the Company for financial year 20222023.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Ashish Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No:146564W Sd/- Ashish Shah Proprietor Membership No.: 153479 UDIN: 23153479BGQTQE2354 Place: Mumbai Date: May 23, 2023

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Referred to in paragraph 14(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statementsof the Company as of and for theyear ended March 31,2023, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shantivijay Jewels Limited(“the Company”), as of that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria,with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”).

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, both, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statementsinclude those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).