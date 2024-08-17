Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹60.3
Prev. Close₹62.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹60.3
Day's Low₹59.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹160.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.98
P/E5.5
EPS10.9
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.09
39.86
35.31
25.79
Net Worth
48.09
42.86
38.31
28.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
72.75
70.8
59.69
68.85
yoy growth (%)
2.75
18.6
-13.29
-5.91
Raw materials
-63.49
-61.91
-50.49
-60.49
As % of sales
87.27
87.44
84.59
87.85
Employee costs
-3.51
-3.12
-2.77
-2.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.61
-1.28
-0.52
-1.15
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.41
-0.44
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.76
-0.17
-0.89
-2.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.75
18.6
-13.29
-5.91
Op profit growth
-54.51
-283.36
-230.25
-125.43
EBIT growth
-175.01
-244.76
-184.45
-117.35
Net profit growth
-51.64
150.58
-55.76
-227.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
101.26
86.5
71.65
71.73
61.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.26
86.5
71.65
71.73
61.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.08
2.01
1.42
0.79
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PRADEEPKUMAR BIMALCHAND GODHA
Managing Director
ANURAG BIMALCHAND GODHA
Director
NAGIN CHAND GODHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shantivijay Jewels Ltd
Summary
Shantivijay Jewels (SJL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 13 Apr.73 in Delhi. Its registered office was shifted to Bombay on 14 Oct.80. The company was converted to a public limited company on 28 Oct.94. It was promoted by chairman and managing director Bimal Chand Godha and his family. SJL produces a wide range of diamond and coloured stones, studded gold rings, bracelets, earrings and other jewellery items. The company has a showroom at Oberoi Towers, Bombay. Its manufacturing facilities are at MIDC, Bombay.SJL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 6 cr, in May 95, to part-finance its Rs 6.35-cr expansion project to augment the capacity of studded gold jewellery from 5100 carats to 32,400 carats. Companys new factory has commenced in July, 97. SJL is taking steps to manufacture Platinum Jewellery for which plant and machinery is being imported and, trial runs are being conducted.The company has established wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Shantivijay International Limited in May 1998 and the said company has already started its operation in Mauritius and Dubai.The company is considering the merger of Shantivijay Alloy Castings Pvt. Ltd., (SACPL) (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.
Read More
