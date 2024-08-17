iifl-logo-icon 1
Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Share Price

59.9
(-3.85%)
Jan 9, 2015

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

60.3

Prev. Close

62.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

60.3

Day's Low

59.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

160.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.98

P/E

5.5

EPS

10.9

Divi. Yield

0

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.99%

Non-Promoter- 13.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 13.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.09

39.86

35.31

25.79

Net Worth

48.09

42.86

38.31

28.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

72.75

70.8

59.69

68.85

yoy growth (%)

2.75

18.6

-13.29

-5.91

Raw materials

-63.49

-61.91

-50.49

-60.49

As % of sales

87.27

87.44

84.59

87.85

Employee costs

-3.51

-3.12

-2.77

-2.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.61

-1.28

-0.52

-1.15

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.41

-0.44

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.02

Working capital

-1.76

-0.17

-0.89

-2.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.75

18.6

-13.29

-5.91

Op profit growth

-54.51

-283.36

-230.25

-125.43

EBIT growth

-175.01

-244.76

-184.45

-117.35

Net profit growth

-51.64

150.58

-55.76

-227.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

101.26

86.5

71.65

71.73

61.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

101.26

86.5

71.65

71.73

61.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

2.01

1.42

0.79

0.56

View Annually Results

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shantivijay Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRADEEPKUMAR BIMALCHAND GODHA

Managing Director

ANURAG BIMALCHAND GODHA

Director

NAGIN CHAND GODHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shantivijay Jewels Ltd

Summary

Shantivijay Jewels (SJL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 13 Apr.73 in Delhi. Its registered office was shifted to Bombay on 14 Oct.80. The company was converted to a public limited company on 28 Oct.94. It was promoted by chairman and managing director Bimal Chand Godha and his family. SJL produces a wide range of diamond and coloured stones, studded gold rings, bracelets, earrings and other jewellery items. The company has a showroom at Oberoi Towers, Bombay. Its manufacturing facilities are at MIDC, Bombay.SJL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 6 cr, in May 95, to part-finance its Rs 6.35-cr expansion project to augment the capacity of studded gold jewellery from 5100 carats to 32,400 carats. Companys new factory has commenced in July, 97. SJL is taking steps to manufacture Platinum Jewellery for which plant and machinery is being imported and, trial runs are being conducted.The company has established wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Shantivijay International Limited in May 1998 and the said company has already started its operation in Mauritius and Dubai.The company is considering the merger of Shantivijay Alloy Castings Pvt. Ltd., (SACPL) (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.
Read More

