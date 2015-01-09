iifl-logo-icon 1
Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.9
(-3.85%)
Jan 9, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

72.75

70.8

59.69

68.85

yoy growth (%)

2.75

18.6

-13.29

-5.91

Raw materials

-63.49

-61.91

-50.49

-60.49

As % of sales

87.27

87.44

84.59

87.85

Employee costs

-3.51

-3.12

-2.77

-2.58

As % of sales

4.82

4.41

4.64

3.75

Other costs

-6.21

-6.8

-5.85

-6.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.54

9.6

9.81

9.02

Operating profit

-0.47

-1.04

0.56

-0.43

OPM

-0.65

-1.46

0.95

-0.63

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.41

-0.44

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.96

-0.82

-0.84

-0.78

Other income

1.25

0.99

0.19

0.52

Profit before tax

-0.61

-1.28

-0.52

-1.15

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.02

Tax rate

2.94

2.06

-0.09

2.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.63

-1.31

-0.52

-1.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.63

-1.31

-0.52

-1.18

yoy growth (%)

-51.64

150.58

-55.76

-227.67

NPM

-0.87

-1.85

-0.87

-1.72

