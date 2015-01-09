Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
72.75
70.8
59.69
68.85
yoy growth (%)
2.75
18.6
-13.29
-5.91
Raw materials
-63.49
-61.91
-50.49
-60.49
As % of sales
87.27
87.44
84.59
87.85
Employee costs
-3.51
-3.12
-2.77
-2.58
As % of sales
4.82
4.41
4.64
3.75
Other costs
-6.21
-6.8
-5.85
-6.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.54
9.6
9.81
9.02
Operating profit
-0.47
-1.04
0.56
-0.43
OPM
-0.65
-1.46
0.95
-0.63
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.41
-0.44
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.96
-0.82
-0.84
-0.78
Other income
1.25
0.99
0.19
0.52
Profit before tax
-0.61
-1.28
-0.52
-1.15
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
Tax rate
2.94
2.06
-0.09
2.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.63
-1.31
-0.52
-1.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.63
-1.31
-0.52
-1.18
yoy growth (%)
-51.64
150.58
-55.76
-227.67
NPM
-0.87
-1.85
-0.87
-1.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.