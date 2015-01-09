Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.76
9.8
-10.78
-2.46
Op profit growth
-115.57
-146.6
217.3
-83.49
EBIT growth
-619.8
-113.22
149.96
-84.81
Net profit growth
-90.77
-329.87
-251.29
-113.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.1
-0.76
1.79
0.5
EBIT margin
0.82
-0.17
1.46
0.52
Net profit margin
-0.08
-1.05
0.5
-0.29
RoCE
1.38
-0.26
2.03
0.82
RoNW
-0.05
-0.54
0.23
-0.16
RoA
-0.03
-0.39
0.17
-0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
1.49
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.92
-4.96
-0.14
-2.66
Book value per share
152.93
152.86
157.99
152.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
23.83
2.66
0.11
10.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.26
74.52
81.14
75.39
Inventory days
131.19
153.8
168.96
149.43
Creditor days
-56.02
-42.56
-43.93
-40.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.92
0.2
-1.52
-0.65
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.34
0.31
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
120.77
-21.27
9.34
30.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.06
-89.57
-87.46
-89.58
Employee costs
-3.47
-3.42
-3.32
-2.75
Other costs
-6.35
-7.75
-7.41
-7.15
