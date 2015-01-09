iifl-logo-icon 1
Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Key Ratios

59.9
(-3.85%)
Jan 9, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.76

9.8

-10.78

-2.46

Op profit growth

-115.57

-146.6

217.3

-83.49

EBIT growth

-619.8

-113.22

149.96

-84.81

Net profit growth

-90.77

-329.87

-251.29

-113.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.1

-0.76

1.79

0.5

EBIT margin

0.82

-0.17

1.46

0.52

Net profit margin

-0.08

-1.05

0.5

-0.29

RoCE

1.38

-0.26

2.03

0.82

RoNW

-0.05

-0.54

0.23

-0.16

RoA

-0.03

-0.39

0.17

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

1.49

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.92

-4.96

-0.14

-2.66

Book value per share

152.93

152.86

157.99

152.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

23.83

2.66

0.11

10.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.26

74.52

81.14

75.39

Inventory days

131.19

153.8

168.96

149.43

Creditor days

-56.02

-42.56

-43.93

-40.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.92

0.2

-1.52

-0.65

Net debt / equity

0.3

0.34

0.31

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

120.77

-21.27

9.34

30.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.06

-89.57

-87.46

-89.58

Employee costs

-3.47

-3.42

-3.32

-2.75

Other costs

-6.35

-7.75

-7.41

-7.15

