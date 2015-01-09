iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

59.9
(-3.85%)
Jan 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shantivijay Jewels Ltd

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.61

-1.28

-0.52

-1.15

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.41

-0.44

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.02

Working capital

-1.76

-0.17

-0.89

-2.4

Other operating items

Operating

-2.83

-1.89

-1.85

-4.04

Capital expenditure

0.87

0.3

0.21

0.1

Free cash flow

-1.96

-1.58

-1.64

-3.93

Equity raised

42.52

45.15

46.2

48.62

Investing

1

0

0

0

Financing

-0.47

1.38

-0.24

-0.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.08

44.94

44.31

44.03

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shantivijay Jewels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.