Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.61
-1.28
-0.52
-1.15
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.41
-0.44
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.76
-0.17
-0.89
-2.4
Other operating items
Operating
-2.83
-1.89
-1.85
-4.04
Capital expenditure
0.87
0.3
0.21
0.1
Free cash flow
-1.96
-1.58
-1.64
-3.93
Equity raised
42.52
45.15
46.2
48.62
Investing
1
0
0
0
Financing
-0.47
1.38
-0.24
-0.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.08
44.94
44.31
44.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.