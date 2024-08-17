Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
79.76
73.12
55.84
57.49
47.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.76
73.12
55.84
57.49
47.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
1.66
0.5
0.46
0.4
Total Income
80.27
74.8
56.34
57.95
48.25
Total Expenditure
76.95
70.29
53.34
55.15
47.52
PBIDT
3.31
4.51
3
2.8
0.73
Interest
0.51
0.49
0.38
0.18
0.33
PBDT
2.79
4.01
2.6
2.63
0.4
Depreciation
0.5
0.46
0.37
0.31
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.31
0.54
0.09
0.15
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.99
3
2.15
2.16
0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.99
3
2.15
2.16
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.99
3
2.15
2.16
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.61
10.01
7.17
7.17
0.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,07,154
2,07,154
2,07,154
2,07,154
2,07,154
Public Shareholding (%)
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
27,94,846
27,94,846
27,94,846
27,94,846
27,94,846
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
93.08
93.09
93.09
93.09
93.09
PBIDTM(%)
4.16
6.16
5.37
4.88
1.52
PBDTM(%)
3.51
5.49
4.67
4.57
0.83
PATM(%)
2.49
4.1
3.85
3.75
0.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.