Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

59.9
(-3.85%)
Jan 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

79.76

73.12

55.84

57.49

47.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.76

73.12

55.84

57.49

47.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

1.66

0.5

0.46

0.4

Total Income

80.27

74.8

56.34

57.95

48.25

Total Expenditure

76.95

70.29

53.34

55.15

47.52

PBIDT

3.31

4.51

3

2.8

0.73

Interest

0.51

0.49

0.38

0.18

0.33

PBDT

2.79

4.01

2.6

2.63

0.4

Depreciation

0.5

0.46

0.37

0.31

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.31

0.54

0.09

0.15

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.99

3

2.15

2.16

0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.99

3

2.15

2.16

0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.99

3

2.15

2.16

0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.61

10.01

7.17

7.17

0.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,07,154

2,07,154

2,07,154

2,07,154

2,07,154

Public Shareholding (%)

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

27,94,846

27,94,846

27,94,846

27,94,846

27,94,846

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

93.08

93.09

93.09

93.09

93.09

PBIDTM(%)

4.16

6.16

5.37

4.88

1.52

PBDTM(%)

3.51

5.49

4.67

4.57

0.83

PATM(%)

2.49

4.1

3.85

3.75

0.37

