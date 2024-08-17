iifl-logo-icon 1
Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Company Summary

Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Summary

Shantivijay Jewels (SJL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 13 Apr.73 in Delhi. Its registered office was shifted to Bombay on 14 Oct.80. The company was converted to a public limited company on 28 Oct.94. It was promoted by chairman and managing director Bimal Chand Godha and his family. SJL produces a wide range of diamond and coloured stones, studded gold rings, bracelets, earrings and other jewellery items. The company has a showroom at Oberoi Towers, Bombay. Its manufacturing facilities are at MIDC, Bombay.SJL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 6 cr, in May 95, to part-finance its Rs 6.35-cr expansion project to augment the capacity of studded gold jewellery from 5100 carats to 32,400 carats. Companys new factory has commenced in July, 97. SJL is taking steps to manufacture Platinum Jewellery for which plant and machinery is being imported and, trial runs are being conducted.The company has established wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Shantivijay International Limited in May 1998 and the said company has already started its operation in Mauritius and Dubai.The company is considering the merger of Shantivijay Alloy Castings Pvt. Ltd., (SACPL) (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) with the company.

