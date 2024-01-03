iifl-logo

Shivganga Drillers Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

0
(0%)

SHIVGANGA DRILLERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

232.25

8.972,92,176.989,847.975.2733,030.56267.17

Oil India Ltd

OIL

401.95

1465,381.51,044.022.865,456.64298.15

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

452.8

17.342,897.9250.230.67179.39226.33

Prabha Energy Ltd

PRABHA

187.15

02,562.19-0.2401.1631.68

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

156.6

12.212,070.9319.040311.2192.74

