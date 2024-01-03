Shivganga Drillers Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
232.25
|8.97
|2,92,176.98
|9,847.97
|5.27
|33,030.56
|267.17
Oil India Ltd
OIL
401.95
|14
|65,381.5
|1,044.02
|2.86
|5,456.64
|298.15
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
452.8
|17.34
|2,897.92
|50.23
|0.67
|179.39
|226.33
Prabha Energy Ltd
PRABHA
187.15
|0
|2,562.19
|-0.24
|0
|1.16
|31.68
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
156.6
|12.21
|2,070.93
|19.04
|0
|311.21
|92.74
