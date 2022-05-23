TO THE MEMBERS OF SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the financial statements of SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, [the statement of changes in equity (where applicable)] and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying financial statements of the entity. Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.

Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion. The reasons for our disclaimer are lack of access to relevant books of accounts and unavailability of necessary information. Because of the significance of the matters described we do not express an opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the, financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit, of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Boards Report on corporate governance and Business Responsibility report but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit procedures or otherwise appear to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report on that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, weather due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risk, and obtain evidence that are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional, omission, misrepresentation, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) As described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we sought but were unable to obtain all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

(c) Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the Balance Sheet, and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) The matters described in the basis of opinion paragraph, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Due to possible effects of the matter described in Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraphs, we are unable to state whether the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. Due to the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraphs, we are unable to state whether the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contacts contracts.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) Due to Disclaimer of opinion, no information is available regarding the

Managements representation that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Due to Disclaimer of opinion, no information is available regarding the

Managements representation, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Due to lack of information, we are unable to express an opinion on whether the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as outlined in (a) and (b)

above contain any material misstatement. We disclaim any opinion regarding these representations.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year.

vi. We are unable to examine whether, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LIMITED

(Referred to in our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

I. In Respect of Fixed Assets

(a) As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph we have limited access to data due to which we are unable to express opinion whether company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets or not.

(b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the insolvency professional; No material discrepancies were noticed except as mentioned in note 2.1 of Financial statements on such verification.

(c) We have not received any original title deeds of immovable properties of the Company held as fixed assets which are in custody of the Company. Because of non-availability of the title deeds with us we express no opinion on the ownership and validity of the title of the Company to these properties.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including the right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, the clause for revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II. In Respect of Inventories

The Company does not have any inventory of stores and spares, fuel and lubricants

during the year and there is no question of verification thereof.

III. Compliance under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees.

V. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting Deposits

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year.

VI. Maintenance of cost records

The Company has not done any production activity during the year and there is no commercial activity of the company. So the company does not have any cost records in the light of the fact that production activity is not done during the year. Hence there is no review of the non-existent cost records.

VII. Deposit of Statutory Dues

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data, the Company has outstanding statutory dues as on 31st march 2024.

VIII. Unrecorded income

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. Repayment of Loans and Borrowings

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph and information and explanations available with us, the Company has defaulted in payment of loans to concerned creditors and due to which Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process is started against the company.

X. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan for which they Raised

According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. Reporting of Fraud during the Year

As per information provided to us by insolvency professional, the transaction auditor has identified fraudulent transaction amounting to Rs. 54.93 crores as per section 66 of Insolvency Bankruptcy code,2016.

XII. Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

As per information and records available, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

XIII. Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act - 2013

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data We could not provide our opinion whether the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions or not.

XIV. Internal Audit Systems

The Company has suspended production during the year and hence there are no operating activities and hence there is no internal audit system employed by the Company over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024.

XV. Compliance under section 192 of Companies Act - 2013

As mentioned in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, based on limited access to data we could not express opinion that whether the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 or not.

XVI. Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45- IA of are not applicable to the company.

XVII. Cash losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. Resignation of statutory auditors

According to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

XIX. Material Uncertainty

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors/Insolvency Professional and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

The company has no obligation to spend under corporate social responsibility. So, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

The Company has suspended production during the year and hence there are no operating activities and hence there is no internal control system employed by the Company over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.