Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Share Price Live

1.71
(-5.00%)
May 23, 2022|02:50:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.8
  • Day's High1.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.8
  • Day's Low1.71
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

1.8

Prev. Close

1.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.8

Day's Low

1.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:31 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.45

12.45

12.45

12.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-108.15

-107.53

-107.48

-107.48

Net Worth

-95.7

-95.08

-95.03

-95.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

76.6

112.27

120.77

115.53

yoy growth (%)

-31.76

-7.03

4.53

6.95

Raw materials

-52.91

-66.98

-73.23

-63.64

As % of sales

69.06

59.66

60.63

55.08

Employee costs

-4.7

-4.44

-4.62

-4.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-19.03

0.65

3.55

1.13

Depreciation

-7.25

-6.88

-6.71

-6.47

Tax paid

4.52

-0.57

-1.04

-0.52

Working capital

-13.96

4.23

-4.41

4.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.76

-7.03

4.53

6.95

Op profit growth

-126.75

18.65

-16.64

18.76

EBIT growth

-215.77

-17.85

13.99

7.26

Net profit growth

-17,516.81

-96.68

310.14

-74.18

No Record Found

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.5

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.9

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

301.65

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.7

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

177.75

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prakash R Vora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Kumar V Shah

Independent Director

Ashit L Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rima Shirodariya

Registered Office

Village Govali Taluk Jhagadia,

Bharuch-Jhagadia Road,

Gujarat - 393001

Tel: 91-02645-227705

Website: http://www.shreerajeshwaranandgroup.com, www.srpml

Email: s_rajeshwaranad@hotmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills was promoted by S B Dave, D A Dave, Y C Oza and co-promoted by Shree Ambeshwar Paper Mills.The company manufactures plain copier paper with an in...
Reports by Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd is ₹2.13 Cr. as of 23 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 23 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd?

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.79%, 3 Years at -40.63%, 1 Year at -10.00%, 6 Month at -16.59%, 3 Month at -32.68% and 1 Month at -12.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.04 %

