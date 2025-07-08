Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1.8
Prev. Close₹1.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.8
Day's Low₹1.71
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.45
12.45
12.45
12.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-108.15
-107.53
-107.48
-107.48
Net Worth
-95.7
-95.08
-95.03
-95.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
76.6
112.27
120.77
115.53
yoy growth (%)
-31.76
-7.03
4.53
6.95
Raw materials
-52.91
-66.98
-73.23
-63.64
As % of sales
69.06
59.66
60.63
55.08
Employee costs
-4.7
-4.44
-4.62
-4.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-19.03
0.65
3.55
1.13
Depreciation
-7.25
-6.88
-6.71
-6.47
Tax paid
4.52
-0.57
-1.04
-0.52
Working capital
-13.96
4.23
-4.41
4.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.76
-7.03
4.53
6.95
Op profit growth
-126.75
18.65
-16.64
18.76
EBIT growth
-215.77
-17.85
13.99
7.26
Net profit growth
-17,516.81
-96.68
310.14
-74.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.5
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.9
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
301.65
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.7
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
177.75
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash R Vora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Kumar V Shah
Independent Director
Ashit L Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rima Shirodariya
Village Govali Taluk Jhagadia,
Bharuch-Jhagadia Road,
Gujarat - 393001
Tel: 91-02645-227705
Website: http://www.shreerajeshwaranandgroup.com, www.srpml
Email: s_rajeshwaranad@hotmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1991, Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills was promoted by S B Dave, D A Dave, Y C Oza and co-promoted by Shree Ambeshwar Paper Mills.The company manufactures plain copier paper with an in...
