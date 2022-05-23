Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure and Developments:

The News Paper/Printing Paper Industry is reverting into a good condition which was passing through competitive phase for a very long time. Presently due to the environmental impact of China & also due to Globalization & International Market, News Paper/Printing Paper Industry is growing well in the economy.

b. Opportunities and Threats:

The News Paper/Printing Paper industry is subject to competition among various manufactures within the country. The Print media industry is growing with 6-7% growth which will provide opportunity to company to increase its sales and capture more market share.

c. Segment wise Performance:

The Company is operating mainly in News Print Manufacturing. The Company is also in manufacturing of Tools.

d. Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The Management is confident of improvement in the demand of Newsprint Paper in the near future with increase in preference of reading Newspapers by general public and more thrust put by the Corporates in publishing advertisements in the Newspapers.

e. Risks and Concerns:

Like any other industry, Newsprint Paper industry is also exposed to risk of competition, government policies, natural factor etc. As the Company is importing very few materials and not exporting finished product, the Company has little risk on account of Exchange Rate fluctuations. The Company has taken necessary measures to safeguard its assets/interests etc.

f. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Company has appointed an external firm of Chartered Accountants to supplement efficient Internal Audit.

g. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2018-19 is described in the Directors Report under the head ‘Review of Operation.

h. Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

i. Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

j. Key Financial Ratios: