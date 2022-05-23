Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.45
12.45
12.45
12.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-108.15
-107.53
-107.48
-107.48
Net Worth
-95.7
-95.08
-95.03
-95.03
Minority Interest
Debt
71.78
71.78
71.78
71.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-23.92
-23.3
-23.25
-23.25
Fixed Assets
5.39
5.39
5.39
5.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-32.4
-29.61
-28.63
-28.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.03
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-23.03
-23.03
-23.03
-23.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.4
-6.58
-5.6
-5.6
Cash
3.11
0.93
0
0
Total Assets
-23.9
-23.29
-23.24
-23.24
