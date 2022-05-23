Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
76.6
112.27
120.77
115.53
yoy growth (%)
-31.76
-7.03
4.53
6.95
Raw materials
-52.91
-66.98
-73.23
-63.64
As % of sales
69.06
59.66
60.63
55.08
Employee costs
-4.7
-4.44
-4.62
-4.48
As % of sales
6.14
3.96
3.82
3.87
Other costs
-23.35
-24.51
-29.15
-30.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.48
21.83
24.13
26.75
Operating profit
-4.36
16.32
13.76
16.51
OPM
-5.7
14.54
11.39
14.28
Depreciation
-7.25
-6.88
-6.71
-6.47
Interest expense
-7.94
-8.92
-8.1
-9.1
Other income
0.52
0.13
4.62
0.2
Profit before tax
-19.03
0.65
3.55
1.13
Taxes
4.52
-0.57
-1.04
-0.52
Tax rate
-23.77
-87.31
-29.36
-45.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.51
0.08
2.51
0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.51
0.08
2.51
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-17,516.81
-96.68
310.14
-74.18
NPM
-18.94
0.07
2.08
0.53
