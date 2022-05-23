Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-19.03
0.65
3.55
1.13
Depreciation
-7.25
-6.88
-6.71
-6.47
Tax paid
4.52
-0.57
-1.04
-0.52
Working capital
-13.96
4.23
-4.41
4.73
Other operating items
Operating
-35.72
-2.56
-8.61
-1.13
Capital expenditure
5.68
5.05
-39.62
12.95
Free cash flow
-30.04
2.48
-48.23
11.81
Equity raised
35.54
34.18
26.61
22.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.01
20.58
22.62
41.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.5
57.24
1
75.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.