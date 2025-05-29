Board Meeting 29 May 2025 23 May 2025

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025.Thursday 29th May 2025 and reduction of share capital and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.06.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2025 30 Apr 2025

Sale of immovable assets - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Un-audited Financial Results 31.12.2024 and others. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025