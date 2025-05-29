iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Board Meeting

1.71
(-5.00%)
May 23, 2022|02:50:06 PM

Sh. Rajeshw. Pap CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202523 May 2025
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025.Thursday 29th May 2025 and reduction of share capital and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.06.2025)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202530 Apr 2025
Sale of immovable assets - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Un-audited Financial Results 31.12.2024 and others. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Approval of 1)Constituted the committee(s) of the company 2) Accepted the resignation of Statutory auditors 3) On the recommendation of Audit Committee meeting held today 6th February, 2025, the Board members approved the Appointment of M/s. K P J & Co (Registration No. 132942W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill up casual vacancy

Sh. Rajeshw. Pap: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.