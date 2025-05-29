|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025.Thursday 29th May 2025 and reduction of share capital and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2025
|30 Apr 2025
|Sale of immovable assets - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|10 Feb 2025
|SHREE RAJESHWARANAND PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Un-audited Financial Results 31.12.2024 and others. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2025
|6 Feb 2025
|Approval of 1)Constituted the committee(s) of the company 2) Accepted the resignation of Statutory auditors 3) On the recommendation of Audit Committee meeting held today 6th February, 2025, the Board members approved the Appointment of M/s. K P J & Co (Registration No. 132942W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill up casual vacancy
