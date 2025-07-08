iifl-logo
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Company Summary

1.71
(-5.00%)
May 23, 2022|02:50:06 PM

Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills was promoted by S B Dave, D A Dave, Y C Oza and co-promoted by Shree Ambeshwar Paper Mills.The company manufactures plain copier paper with an installed capacity of 18,000 tpa. It has entered into an agreement with Indace Projects, UK, for the supply of technical know-how. It came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the cost of the above project.The companys production during 2000 17783 MT as compared to 13557 MT to the previous year, which is more by 30%.

