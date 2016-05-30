To.

The Members,.,

SHREE SHALEEN TEXTILES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHREE SHALEEN TEXTILES LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments; the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2016, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order to the extent applicable.

2) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of the audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with "Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

For Satish Soni & Co. Chartered Accountants Satish Soni Proprietor FRN: 109333W M. No.044391 Place : MUMBAI Date : 30/05/2016

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2016, we report that:

i. In respect of its fixed assets :

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, at present no immovable property is owned by the Company. Accordingly, clause (c) of paragraph 3 (i) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted an unsecured loan to a related parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The said loan (which is not prejudicial to the interest of the company) are repayable on demand and is not overdue.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable..

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from public within the meaning of provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of business activities of the Company.

vii. (a) Based on the records produced before us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except the followings;

Name of Statute Assessment Year Amount-Rs. Income Tax 2004-05 147,500/- Income Tax 2004-05 8.448/- Income Tax 2008-09 87,648/- Income Tax 2011-12 80.14,076/- Income Tax 2013-14 149.62,200/- Income Tax 2015-16 32,600/-

(b) The details of disputed statutory dues, which have not been deposited by the Company, are NIL.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to banks, financial institutions, government and dues to debenture holders.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer/ further public offer.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order in not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Satish Soni & Co. Chartered Accountants Satish Soni Proprietor FRN: 109333W M. No 044391 Place : MUMBAI Date : 30/05/2016

Annexure-B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHREE SHALEEN TEXTILES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2016 in the conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standard on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control system over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, is reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that the receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.