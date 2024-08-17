iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd Share Price

6.06
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.06

Prev. Close

6.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

6.06

Day's Low

6.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:02 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.10%

Non-Promoter- 91.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

16.64

16.64

16.64

16.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.81

1.66

1.5

1.01

Net Worth

18.45

18.3

18.14

17.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

12.45

4.81

1.83

0.59

yoy growth (%)

158.77

162.48

207.9

24.39

Raw materials

-9.75

-3.71

-1.68

-0.49

As % of sales

78.35

77.11

91.96

83

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.12

-0.05

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.18

0.21

0.52

0.52

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.1

Working capital

-0.15

0.2

-0.84

0.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

158.77

162.48

207.9

24.39

Op profit growth

-57.84

56.75

2,092.78

-97.04

EBIT growth

-10.67

-58.89

-6.14

-426.31

Net profit growth

-7.82

-67.21

15.78

-311.21

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Madhu Sharma

Director

Amad Riyaz Bhati

Director

Zeeshan Hanif Shaikh

Director

Ruksana Sheikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd

Summary

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd is a company dealing in textile products and related fields. The company has been in the business for the last 23 years and has successfully developed its expertise in this vastly competitive textile business. The company can boast of loyal customers, who have stayed with the company throughout its progressive history.Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1980. The company is ably managed by a team of directors, who amongst them have the best of talent and expertise in manufacturing, processing, readymade garments, exports & retailing. New products are also being tried for domestic as well as international clientele.
