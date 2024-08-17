Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹6.06
Prev. Close₹6.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹6.06
Day's Low₹6.06
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
16.64
16.64
16.64
16.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.81
1.66
1.5
1.01
Net Worth
18.45
18.3
18.14
17.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
12.45
4.81
1.83
0.59
yoy growth (%)
158.77
162.48
207.9
24.39
Raw materials
-9.75
-3.71
-1.68
-0.49
As % of sales
78.35
77.11
91.96
83
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.12
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.18
0.21
0.52
0.52
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.1
Working capital
-0.15
0.2
-0.84
0.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
158.77
162.48
207.9
24.39
Op profit growth
-57.84
56.75
2,092.78
-97.04
EBIT growth
-10.67
-58.89
-6.14
-426.31
Net profit growth
-7.82
-67.21
15.78
-311.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Madhu Sharma
Director
Amad Riyaz Bhati
Director
Zeeshan Hanif Shaikh
Director
Ruksana Sheikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd
Summary
Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd is a company dealing in textile products and related fields. The company has been in the business for the last 23 years and has successfully developed its expertise in this vastly competitive textile business. The company can boast of loyal customers, who have stayed with the company throughout its progressive history.Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1980. The company is ably managed by a team of directors, who amongst them have the best of talent and expertise in manufacturing, processing, readymade garments, exports & retailing. New products are also being tried for domestic as well as international clientele.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.