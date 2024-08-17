Summary

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd is a company dealing in textile products and related fields. The company has been in the business for the last 23 years and has successfully developed its expertise in this vastly competitive textile business. The company can boast of loyal customers, who have stayed with the company throughout its progressive history.Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1980. The company is ably managed by a team of directors, who amongst them have the best of talent and expertise in manufacturing, processing, readymade garments, exports & retailing. New products are also being tried for domestic as well as international clientele.

