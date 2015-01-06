Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.18
0.21
0.52
0.52
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.1
Working capital
-0.15
0.2
-0.84
0.97
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
0.36
-0.34
1.39
Capital expenditure
0.3
0.04
0
0
Free cash flow
0.26
0.4
-0.34
1.39
Equity raised
3.32
2.99
2.01
29.47
Investing
0.76
0
0.37
0
Financing
1.82
1.9
1.93
1.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.16
5.29
3.97
32.13
