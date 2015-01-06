iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.06
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.18

0.21

0.52

0.52

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.1

Working capital

-0.15

0.2

-0.84

0.97

Other operating items

Operating

-0.03

0.36

-0.34

1.39

Capital expenditure

0.3

0.04

0

0

Free cash flow

0.26

0.4

-0.34

1.39

Equity raised

3.32

2.99

2.01

29.47

Investing

0.76

0

0.37

0

Financing

1.82

1.9

1.93

1.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.16

5.29

3.97

32.13

