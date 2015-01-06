Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
12.45
4.81
1.83
0.59
yoy growth (%)
158.77
162.48
207.9
24.39
Raw materials
-9.75
-3.71
-1.68
-0.49
As % of sales
78.35
77.11
91.96
83
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.12
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
3.26
2.68
3.2
6.06
Other costs
-2.48
-1.43
-0.38
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.94
29.79
20.88
13.18
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.46
-0.29
-0.01
OPM
-1.56
-9.58
-16.05
-2.25
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0.42
0.67
0.82
0.57
Profit before tax
0.18
0.21
0.52
0.52
Taxes
-0.04
-0.05
-0.02
-0.1
Tax rate
-21.47
-23.92
-5.56
-18.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.16
0.49
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.16
0.49
0.42
yoy growth (%)
-7.82
-67.21
15.78
-311.21
NPM
1.19
3.36
26.92
71.59
