Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.06
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

12.45

4.81

1.83

0.59

yoy growth (%)

158.77

162.48

207.9

24.39

Raw materials

-9.75

-3.71

-1.68

-0.49

As % of sales

78.35

77.11

91.96

83

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.12

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

3.26

2.68

3.2

6.06

Other costs

-2.48

-1.43

-0.38

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.94

29.79

20.88

13.18

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.46

-0.29

-0.01

OPM

-1.56

-9.58

-16.05

-2.25

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0.42

0.67

0.82

0.57

Profit before tax

0.18

0.21

0.52

0.52

Taxes

-0.04

-0.05

-0.02

-0.1

Tax rate

-21.47

-23.92

-5.56

-18.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.16

0.49

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.16

0.49

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-7.82

-67.21

15.78

-311.21

NPM

1.19

3.36

26.92

71.59

Shree Shaleen Textiles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

