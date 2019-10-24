To, the Members of

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements: -

Opinion: -

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shree Tulsi Online. Com Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:-

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters: -

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Regulations - Litigations and claims/ uncertain tax positions Audit Procedures involved: - - The Company is exposed to a variety of different Central and State/Local laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. In this regulatory environment, there is an inherent risk of litigations and claims. - Review the outstanding litigations against the Company for consistency with the previous years. Enquire and obtain explanations for movement during the year. - Consequently, provisions and contingent liability disclosures may arise from direct and indirect tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. - Reading the latest correspondence between the Company and the various tax/legal authorities and review of correspondence with / legal opinions obtained by the management, from external legal advisors, where applicable, for significant matters. - At 31 March 2024, the Companys contingent liabilities were Rs.46.89 Lakhs (refer note 19 to the Ind AS financial statements). - Discussing the status of significant litigation with the Companys in-house Legal Counsel and other senior management personnel and assessing their responses. - Management applies significant judgement in estimating the likelihood of the future outcome in each case when considering whether, and how much, to provide or in determining the required disclosure for the potential exposure of each matter. This is due to the highly complex nature and magnitude of the legal matters involved along with the fact that resolution of tax and legal proceedings may span over multiple years, and may involve protracted negotiation or litigation. - With respect to tax matters, involving our tax specialists, and discussing with the Companys officers and Legal Counsel, their views and strategies on significant cases, as well as the related technical grounds relating to their conclusions based on applicable tax laws. - These estimates could change substantially over a period of time as new facts emerge and each legal case progresses. - Assessing the decisions and rationale for provisions held or for decisions not to record provisions or make disclosures. - Given the inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures across the Company and the judgement necessary to estimate the amount of provisions required or to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. - For those matters where management concluded that no provisions should be recorded, considering the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements: -

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements: -

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements: -

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended from time to time) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in notes to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year covered by our audit.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 01, 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, performed by us on the Company have used accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

i. In respect of its property, plants and equipments:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plants and equipments;

b. As explained to us, the property, plants and equipments have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties owned by the Company under property, plants and equipments. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory as at 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clauses (iii) (a) to (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any loans, guarantees or securities which fall under the purview of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, in respect of investments made and outstanding at the year end.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub - section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues, were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024.

b. According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than the Income Tax. According to the Information and explanations given to us, the dues in respect of Income Tax that has not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of dispute and the forum where the disputes are pending are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Amount (in in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax A.Y.:2011-2012 31.00 Assessing Authority Act,1961 A.Y.:2012-2013 15.89

viii. The Company does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest (if any) thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, there are no term loans availed by the Company, hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed and representations obtained from the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and up to the date of this report. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors, hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that, any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet. xx. Provisions of Section 135 of the Act i.e., reporting requirement on transfer of unspent amount of CSR to fund specified in Schedule VII are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The framework of the consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the company. Accordingly,

Reporting under clause xxi of the order is not applicable to the company.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Limited ("the Company"), as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls: -

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility: -

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting: -

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting: -

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion: -

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.