SectorTrading
Open₹2.52
Prev. Close₹2.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.52
Day's Low₹2.52
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.36
23.36
23.36
23.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.5
-20.34
-13.97
-11.48
Net Worth
2.86
3.02
9.39
11.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.21
0.97
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-77.75
37.18
Raw materials
0
0
-0.07
-0.2
As % of sales
0
0
32.31
21.27
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.13
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.3
0.01
0
0.55
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.02
0.05
0
-0.5
Working capital
-0.85
-0.86
0.16
1.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-77.75
37.18
Op profit growth
-5.04
-7.32
-151.59
197.2
EBIT growth
2,115.67
124.03
-98.89
65.58
Net profit growth
-35.07
-1,22,605.08
-95.17
827.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
V K Bothra
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S S Chowdhury
Independent Director
Sunita Singhi
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar
4 Netaji Subhas Road (1st Flr),
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-22624717
Website: http://www.shreetulsionline.com
Email: investors@shreetulsionline.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Shree Tulsi Online.Com Limited was incorporated as public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on 22.12.1982 in the state of West Bengal and obtained the certificate of commencement of busine...
Reports by Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd
