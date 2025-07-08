iifl-logo
Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd Share Price Live

2.52
(5.00%)
Oct 24, 2019|10:15:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.52
  • Day's High2.52
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.4
  • Day's Low2.52
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.52

Prev. Close

2.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.52

Day's Low

2.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:19 AM
Mar-2025Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 54.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.36

23.36

23.36

23.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.5

-20.34

-13.97

-11.48

Net Worth

2.86

3.02

9.39

11.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.21

0.97

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-77.75

37.18

Raw materials

0

0

-0.07

-0.2

As % of sales

0

0

32.31

21.27

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.13

-0.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.3

0.01

0

0.55

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.02

0.05

0

-0.5

Working capital

-0.85

-0.86

0.16

1.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-77.75

37.18

Op profit growth

-5.04

-7.32

-151.59

197.2

EBIT growth

2,115.67

124.03

-98.89

65.58

Net profit growth

-35.07

-1,22,605.08

-95.17

827.18

No Record Found

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

V K Bothra

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S S Chowdhury

Independent Director

Sunita Singhi

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Registered Office

4 Netaji Subhas Road (1st Flr),

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-22624717

Website: http://www.shreetulsionline.com

Email: investors@shreetulsionline.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Limited was incorporated as public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on 22.12.1982 in the state of West Bengal and obtained the certificate of commencement of busine...
Reports by Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd share price today?

The Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd is ₹5.89 Cr. as of 24 Oct ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd is 0 and 2.39 as of 24 Oct ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Oct ‘19

What is the CAGR of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd?

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.72%, 3 Years at -51.06%, 1 Year at -71.78%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 7.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.18 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 54.81 %

