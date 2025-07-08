Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd Summary

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Limited was incorporated as public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on 22.12.1982 in the state of West Bengal and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 04.01.1983. At the time of incorporation, the main object of the company was to carry on the business of trading and merchandise.On 11th January 2000, the company changed its main object of business to Information Technology and trading.