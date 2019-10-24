Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.3
0.01
0
0.55
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.02
0.05
0
-0.5
Working capital
-0.85
-0.86
0.16
1.77
Other operating items
Operating
-0.57
-0.79
0.13
1.78
Capital expenditure
0
0
-2.2
0
Free cash flow
-0.57
-0.79
-2.06
1.78
Equity raised
-18.8
-6.4
-0.4
7.42
Investing
0.46
0.09
0
-0.89
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.91
-7.09
-2.46
8.32
