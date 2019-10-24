Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.21
0.97
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-77.75
37.18
Raw materials
0
0
-0.07
-0.2
As % of sales
0
0
32.31
21.27
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.13
-0.23
As % of sales
0
0
61.94
24
Other costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.2
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
93.76
16.77
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.17
-0.19
0.37
OPM
0
0
-88.02
37.95
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.47
0.19
0.22
0.22
Profit before tax
0.3
0.01
0
0.55
Taxes
-0.02
0.05
0
-0.5
Tax rate
-7.23
415.77
-57.29
-90.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.28
0.07
0
0.05
Exceptional items
-2.35
-3.26
0
0
Net profit
-2.07
-3.19
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-35.07
-1,22,605.08
-95.17
827.18
NPM
0
0
1.2
5.54
