Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Listing Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 aligned with Companies Act, 2013, the Management Discussion & Analysis Report for the year under review is given below;

Background: -

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report sets out the developments in the business, the Companys performance since the last Report and the future outlook. This Report is part of the Directors Report and the

Audited Financial Statements, forming part of the Annual Report. However, certain statements made in this Report relating to the projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, etc., may constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations and may differ from actual. Several factors could make a significant difference to the Companys operations, including climatic conditions, economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations, revision in government policies, taxation and natural calamities over which the Company does not have any control.

Overview: -

Global growth is projected to stay at 3.1 percent in 2024 and rise to 3.2 percent in 2025. Elevated central bank rates to fight inflation and a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weigh on economic activity. Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, amid unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 percent in 2024 and 4.4 percent in 2025, with the 2025 forecast having been revised down.

Current market scenario & Future Outlook

India forcasted as per its latest trade data that export figures will sustain the peak achieved in the previous year, reaching an estimated US$776.68 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 24, slightly surpassing the US$776.40 billion recorded in the preceding fiscal year. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, FY24 concluded with the highest monthly merchandise exports of the fiscal year, totaling US$41.68 billion in March 2024 and is actively working on expanding its export portfolio beyond traditional sectors like iron ore and agricultural commodities.

India could become the fast growing economy, This is expected despite a potential slowdown in global demand, inflationary pressures and continued monetary policy tightening. Indias GDP is expected to reach US$ 5 trillion by F.Y. 2027-28 and achieve upper-middle income status on the back of digitization, globalization, favourable demographics, and reforms.

Basis of preparation and presentation of our Financial Statements: -

The Financial Statements have been prepared and presented under the historical cost convention, unless otherwise specifically stated, on the accrual basis of accounting and comply with the applicable accounting standards referred to in the Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Review of Operation: -

The Company operates mainly in Indian Market and engaged in Business of Trading. The management of Shree Tulsi Online.Com Limited presents the analysis of performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of the current business environment. It may vary due to future economic and other developments. Total revenue from operation of the Company of FY 2023-24 remains the same as from the previous year of 0.48 lakhs.

Opportunities and Threats: -

Opportunities

The niche for growth within the current market players and the new comers will continue to provide support to the business. Also, the Start-up policy and fostering ‘entrepreneur spirit will create more employment opportunities in the country. Make in India initiative and increased incentives for the global players to set-up their facilities in India to aid in more employment generation and business in consultancy sector. Also, reduction in tax base rates from 30 to 25 percent for the capped turnover would be beneficial for the Company in the current situation.

Threats

a) Competition in the Indian market from large traders

b) Unfavorable Government regulations

c) Unfavorable macro-economies and micro-economies conditions

d) Recession in Industrialization and business environment

e) Unable to retain talented staff if recruited by competitors

f) Inability of retain top talented team members

g) Geographically located in East India and presently not covering pan India

h) Increase cost of operations

Challenges to the Indian economy:-

Widespread poverty and unemployment are two of the major concerns yet to be fully eradicated. The countrys ceaselessly growing population has been a hindrance in breaking the vicious cycle. Additionally, as opposed to its "developed" counterparts that are service-based, India is primarily an agriculture-based economy and is still transitioning towards becoming more service-oriented. Although it is the services sector that contributes largely to the countrys GDP, most of the workforce is employed within the agriculture sector. Over the years, various government-led initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) have been implemented to help uplift households in rural India, where those living below the poverty line were mostly concentrated. Skilling and capacity-building programs operated by the central and state governments focus on improving the employability of the countrys workforce. However, while government expenditure on education and health developed a growing trend, it still accounted for a relatively small portion of the GDP.

Risk and Concerns: -

Uncertainties in business offer opportunities and downside risks. Consequently, the Company recognizes the importance of well-structured system to identify and manage the different elements of risk.

Pressure on margins, high manpower and infrastructure cost, availability of substitutes, higher overheads, are some factors which could impact adversely especially as we strive to tap into the competitive markets.

Internal Financial Control and their Adequacy: -

The Company has in place well-defined internal control mechanisms and comprehensive internal audit programs with the activities of the entire organization under its ambit. The audit committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and improvements are carried out to strengthen them.

Human Resources: -

Human resource development is paramount in every organization. The management continues to lay emphasis on identifying and developing talent on organization with a view to retain them and impart further training to those capable of handling additional responsibilities. This works to increase employee satisfaction within the organization, by providing employees with fresh challenges. Developing people and harnessing their ideas of high priority for the Company. Your directors want to place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by employees at all levels, who through their steadfastness, solidarity and with their co-operation and support have made it possible for the Company to achieve its current status

Our professionals and employees are our most important assets. We believe that the quality and level of service that they deliver is a huge contributing factor in growth and development of the Company.

Discussion of Financial Performance: -

Directors of your Company are very hopeful to build up the performance of the company and post better results in the forthcoming financial year and to add value to the shareholders. The Company is hopeful of improving its turnover and bottom line and hopeful of posting better revenue ahead. Financial Highlights with respect to Operational Performance is as under:

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 2021-2022 Profit Before Tax (15.36) (636.81) (248.49) Profit after Tax (15.79) (637.29) (249.03) Earning Per Share (0.07) (2.73) (1.07)

Details of Significant Changes: - Ratio

Sl. No. Particular F.Y. 23-24 F.Y. 22-23 Numerator Denominator Variation in % Reason 1 Current Ratio 0.607 0.783 Current Assets Current Liabilities -22.46 NA 2 Debt Equity Ratio NA NA Total Debt Shareholders Equity NA NA 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio NA NA Net Operating Income Total debt Service NA NA 4 Return on Equity Ratio -0.055 -2.110 Net Profit After Tax Shareholders Equity -97.39 Due to increase in earnings. 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio NA NA Cost of Goods Sold Average Inventory NA NA 6 Trade Receivale Turnover Ratio - - Average Receivable*12 Income from Operation NA NA 7 Trade Payable Turnover Ratio NA NA Avereage Payable*12 Net Credit Purchases NA NA 8 Net Capital Turnover Ratio - - Sales Net Assets NA NA 9 Net Profit Ratio -32.896 -1,327.691 Net Profit After Tax Total Revenue -97.52 Due to increase in earnings. 10 Return on Capital Employed -0.054 -2.108 Earnings before Interest and Tax Capital Employed -97.46 Due to increase in earnings. 11 Return on investments - -0.011 Differce in amount of investments Initial Investments -100.00 This is because there is no additional investments made during the year.

NA - Not Applicable

Cautionary Statement: -

Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companies objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement important factors that influence the Companys operations, include global and domestic supply and demand conditions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only of their dates.