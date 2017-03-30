To,

The Members of Shreejal Info Hubs Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shreejal Info Hubs Limited (‘the Company’), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2015, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2015 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) the Companydoes not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

(ii) the Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts and

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S. D. Malde & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 120605W

Sd/- (Samir D. Malde Proprietor)

M. No: 108531

Date : 27th May, 2015

Mumbai

Annexure to the Independent Auditors’ Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2015, we report that:

1. (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(ii) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

2. There does not have any inventory has this clause is not applicable to the company.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act hence provision of this clause is not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

5. The company has not accepted deposits hence provision of this clause is not applicable.

6. According to the information and explanation given to us maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

7. (a) As per the records of the company, the company, in general is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There is no amount in respect of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess as at 31st March, 2015 due to any dispute.

(c) As per the records of the company, no amount was required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made there under.

8. The accumulated losses of the company at the end of the financial year are not more than fifty percent of its net worth. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

9. The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

10. The company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

11. The company has not taken any term loans, this clause is not applicable.

12. Based on the audit procedures performed and information and explanation given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

For S. D. Malde & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN No. 120605W

Sd/-

(Samir D. Malde Proprietor)

M. No: 108531

Date : 27th May, 2015

Mumbai