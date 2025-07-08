iifl-logo
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Share Price Live

1.06
(0.00%)
Mar 30, 2017|12:16:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.06
  • Day's High1.06
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.06
  • Day's Low1.06
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.06

Prev. Close

1.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

1.06

Day's Low

1.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:04 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.05%

Foreign: 2.04%

Indian: 78.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 19.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.61

-0.63

-0.63

-0.63

Net Worth

6.89

6.87

6.87

6.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.11

0.17

0.11

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-35.45

49.22

-20.09

3.67

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-7.2

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.09

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.07

0.06

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.45

49.22

-20.09

3.67

Op profit growth

-1.46

0.54

7.71

91.97

EBIT growth

-14.5

36.2

-104.71

-61.6

Net profit growth

727.48

13.9

-79.38

-106.82

No Record Found

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Yogesh Shivgan Patel

Additional Director

Haresh N Patel

Additional Director

Pratik Jayantilal Patel

Additional Director

Jayanti Naran Velani

Registered Office

912 Krushal Commercial Bldg,

M G Road Chembur (W),

Maharashtra - 400049

Tel: -

Website: http://www.shreejalinfo.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Shreejal Info Hubs Limited engages in the information vending publicity business in India. It presently, renders services to Call Centers.Shreejal Info Hubs Was incorporated in the year 1962 with the ...
Reports by Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd share price today?

The Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd is ₹7.95 Cr. as of 30 Mar ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd is 0 and 1.15 as of 30 Mar ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Mar ‘17

What is the CAGR of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd?

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.17%, 3 Years at 10.30%, 1 Year at -72.18%, 6 Month at -23.74%, 3 Month at -28.38% and 1 Month at -4.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 80.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 19.55 %

