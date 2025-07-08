Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.06
Prev. Close₹1.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹1.06
Day's Low₹1.06
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.63
-0.63
-0.63
Net Worth
6.89
6.87
6.87
6.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.11
0.17
0.11
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-35.45
49.22
-20.09
3.67
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-7.2
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.09
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.07
0.06
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.45
49.22
-20.09
3.67
Op profit growth
-1.46
0.54
7.71
91.97
EBIT growth
-14.5
36.2
-104.71
-61.6
Net profit growth
727.48
13.9
-79.38
-106.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Yogesh Shivgan Patel
Additional Director
Haresh N Patel
Additional Director
Pratik Jayantilal Patel
Additional Director
Jayanti Naran Velani
912 Krushal Commercial Bldg,
M G Road Chembur (W),
Maharashtra - 400049
Tel: -
Website: http://www.shreejalinfo.com
Email: -
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Shreejal Info Hubs Limited engages in the information vending publicity business in India. It presently, renders services to Call Centers.Shreejal Info Hubs Was incorporated in the year 1962 with the ...
Reports by Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd
