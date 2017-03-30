Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.11
0.17
0.11
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-35.45
49.22
-20.09
3.67
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-7.2
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.04
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.11
-0.05
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.63
65
48.11
61.51
Operating profit
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.05
OPM
53.36
34.95
51.88
38.48
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-0.04
Taxes
0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
529.65
-34.94
-22.2
4.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.04
Net profit
0.01
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
727.48
13.9
-79.38
-106.82
NPM
12.32
0.96
1.25
4.87
