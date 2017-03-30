Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.63
-0.63
-0.63
Net Worth
6.89
6.87
6.87
6.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
6.89
6.87
6.88
6.88
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.23
0.29
0.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.34
0.35
0.35
Networking Capital
6.35
6.3
6.24
6.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.07
0.06
0.15
Debtor Days
291.87
146.51
187.41
374.37
Other Current Assets
6.31
6.26
6.18
6.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.03
0
0
Creditor Days
162.15
62.79
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
6.89
6.87
6.89
6.88
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.